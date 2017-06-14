New “Thursdays on the Water” series starts Thursday in Gratwick Park

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO From left to right: Alderman-at-Large Col. Robert Pecoraro (Ret.) Common Council President Eric Zadzilka Jesse Gooch, JG Productions and Entertainment Mayor Arthur G. Pappas Bryan Hartmayer, Mainstreethost

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursdays in Gratwick Park will be a lot more fun this year with the new “Thursdays on the Water” series.

Starting June 15, there will be a free concert in the park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as food trucks, car shows, and attractions for the whole family. Raffles and giveaways will also be held, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Twin Cities Meals on Wheels.

Thursday’s band is “The A-List”.

The concert series runs every Thursday in Gratwick Park through Aug. 20, except for July 20 and Aug. 10.

For more information or a full schedule, visit ,www.thursdaysonthewater.com.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s