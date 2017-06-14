New “Thursdays on the Water” series starts Thursday in Gratwick Park

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursdays in Gratwick Park will be a lot more fun this year with the new “Thursdays on the Water” series.

Starting June 15, there will be a free concert in the park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as food trucks, car shows, and attractions for the whole family. Raffles and giveaways will also be held, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Twin Cities Meals on Wheels.

Thursday’s band is “The A-List”.

The concert series runs every Thursday in Gratwick Park through Aug. 20, except for July 20 and Aug. 10.

For more information or a full schedule, visit ,www.thursdaysonthewater.com.