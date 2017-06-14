Nichols School looking into allegations of inappropriate student/teacher relationship in 1990s



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nichols School has hired an independent investigator to look into allegations that a teacher at the school has an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student there in the 1990s.

The school said Wednesday that it recently received two letters notifying them about the incident.

The faculty member in question left the school more than ten years ago.

Current students, faculty, and alumni were notified about the allegations on Wednesday, chairman of the Nichols board of trustees Jerremy Jacobs, Jr. said.

Anyone who might have knowledge of any inappropriate past or present faculty-staff relationships is asked to contact the investigator, Jacobs said. He added that the reports will be treated with sensitivity and respect, and that the school will be transparent throughout the process.

The school has chosen a Washington, D.C. based firm to conduct the investigation.

The school isn’t releasing any more information about the alleged relationship, and representatives from the school would not comment on camera. News 4 reached out to the District Attorney’s office to see if they are involved at this point, but the office hasn’t yet responded.

Nichols is a private, co-ed, non-denominational prep school located on Amherst Street in Buffalo. The school teaches children grades five to 12.