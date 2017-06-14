North Tonawanda’s police union sponsors 4th annual Bike Rodeo

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some kids put their bike riding skills to the test in North Tonawanda.

The city’s police union sponsored the fourth annual Bicycle Rodeo at North Tonawanda High School Tuesday night.

Kids from the four elementary schools in the city learned some important safety lessons.

“Today’s all about teaching kids about bicycle safety,” Range Officer Steve Endres said “What we’re actually doing is inspecting their helmets, their bicycles, the condition of their bicycles.”

The rodeo ended with an obstacle course. so kids can learn how to ride their bikes with people and cars around them.

This is funded through a grant from the East Hill Foundation.