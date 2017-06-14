PS 54 students celebrate Flag Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – To celebrate Flag Day, about 500 students dressed in red, white and blue marched from PS 54 on Main Street to Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday.

Students heard from veterans during a ceremony at the cemetery and learned more about the history of the U.S. flag.

Sara Hinson, the co-founder of Flag Day, was a teacher and principal in Buffalo in the 1800s. Hinson began Flag Day exercises in 1891 to show Buffalo students how to respect the flag. It caught on across the country, until President Woodrow Wilson officially established Flag Day in 1916.

This year marks the 240th Flag Day.

Students learned valuable information about flags on Wednesday, including what it looks like to retire a flag. They also watched a traditional flag changing ceremony over Hinson’s grave.

Greg Johnson, principal of PS 54 Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence, said that the event was designed to help students “understand the sacrifice and what goes into the freedom that we enjoy and what our flag stands for.”

“A lot of kids don’t necessarily know that so this gives us a chance to showcase that,” Johnson added.