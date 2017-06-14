Rep. Steve Scalise still in critical condition after being shot

Related Coverage Gunman wounds GOP congressman, then killed by police

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated for his injuries following Wednesday’s shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

Scalise is still in critical condition Wednesday night and will need more operations after shooting.

The president and first lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.” It provided no further details about him.

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

Vice President Mike Pence has been speaking with the victims of Wednesday morning’s attack on a Congressional Republican baseball practice.

Pence’s office says he spoke with the two injured members of the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as the father of lobbyist Matt Mika, who was shot multiple times.

Pence also touched base with the Capitol Police chief and a number of lawmakers, including Rep. Roger Williams of Texas. Williams said at a press conference that Pence had spoken with his injured staffer, Zachary Barth.

The White House said shortly after the shooting that President Donald Trump had spoken with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, injured Rep. Steve Scalise’s wife and chief of staff, and the chief of the Capitol Police.

Family members of Matt Mika says he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition after surgery.

Mika was wounded Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice, injuring a congressman and others.

His family said in a statement late Wednesday that they expect Mika to remain hospitalized for at least several days. The family said, “we continue to be in disbelief that he would be part of this heinous attack.”

Mika is a former aide to Michigan Republican congressman Tim Walberg. He is director of government relations for Tyson Foods Washington, D.C., office and has worked for the company for more than six years.

Mika’s family described him as “a very thoughtful, fun-loving person who is competitive and loyal; all things which contributed to his continued commitment to the Congressional Baseball Game.”