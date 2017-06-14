State Police seeking driver in Grand Island hit-and-run

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are on a mission tonight to find the driver who struck a Grand Island woman with a pick up truck, and drove off. The woman is in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

Dana Papaj, 53, was walking her dog on the west shoulder of the road between Whitehaven Road and Riverwoods Drive when the truck hit her from behind.

State Police say she’s at ECMC with extensive head injuries.

Now they need your help. State police released video, a still picture of the car they are looking for. It’s described by State Troopers as a newer, black four-door dodge pickup. According to State Police, a passenger side mirror of the car was damaged after hitting the victim.

This image was captured by a neighbors security camera, which police say played a crucial role in their investigation.

Catching the incident on camera will help speed up this case. State Police say the call originally came in to the County 9-1-1 center.

Now the hunt is on for who is responsible for this accident. New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan said, “We live in Buffalo, so right after the winter, you know when you hit even a pothole. It’s unfortunate they just kept going. You hit somebody walking a dog on the side of the road, I think it’s up to you as an operator of a vehicle to absolutely turn yourself in.”

Those who may information about the accident are being asked to call State Police at (585) 344-6200.