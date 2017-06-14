Teacher charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, placed on administrative leave

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A teacher at St. Gregory the Great school in Williamsville has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

Amherst Police notified the school late Tuesday afternoon of the arrest of Scott Schaefer, 43, of Amherst, a teacher at the school.

Schaefer was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a minor and disseminating indecent materials to a minor. The charges stem from an investigation into Schaefer’s inappropriate text messages to a juvenile victim, according to Amherst Police.

Schaefer was arraigned Wednesday in Amherst Town Court and held in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The District Attorney’s Office has been involved with this investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

The principal of St. Gregory the Great said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and that the school can’t comment further at this time.

“We stress that, as always, the safety and security of our students is top priority.”

St. Gregory the Great is a pre-K through 8 Catholic school.