Teacher charged with forcibly touching teen

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teacher has been accused of forcibly touching a 16-year-old.

On Saturday, New York State Police were informed of a possible case of sexual abuse involving 26-year-old Cuba resident Thomas Wight.

According to a State Police investigation, the Allegany County man taught at Dansville Central Schools and communicated with a 16-year-old through Snapchat.

While he was teaching at Arkport Central School, Troopers say he forcibly touched the teen while off of school property.

Wight was arrested and charged with Forcible Touching, as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Troopers believe there are more victims. In the past, Wight also taught at the Cuba-Rushford and Fillmore school districts.

All schools affected in the investigation have been notified of his arrest.

After Wight was charged, he was jailed in Allegany County on $15,000 bail.

Anyone with information on Wight is asked to call State Police at (585) 344-6200.