Teen who struck woman, killed two dogs while driving vehicle will appear in Family Court

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Family Court petition has been filed against a 15-year-old who struck a woman and her two dogs while driving a car on Allen Street May 27, killing both dogs.

The juvenile will appear in Family Court sometime in July.

The vehicle, a gold Ford Taurus, had been headed east on Allen Street when it went off the roadway, over a curb and onto a sidewalk. The vehicle struck a 32-year-old woman and her two dogs. The woman was able to push her son out of the way before she was hit.

She was treated and released at a local hospital.

The vehicle also struck another vehicle before crashing into a telephone pole.

 

