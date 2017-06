TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect in a larceny from a vehicle.

The suspect, pictured here, is described as a black male, about 6’3″ to 6’5″ and between 170 and 190 lbs.

He is a suspect in a larceny from a vehicle that happened June 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Reinhart at 879-6637 or the confidential tip line at 879-6606.