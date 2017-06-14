Vermont driver charged with DWI, driving without license following crash in Colden

By Published:

COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Vermont driver has been charged with DWI following an early morning Wednesday crash in Colden.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver, Grant Brown, 55, of Burlington, Vermont, was observed to be highly intoxicated according to sheriff’s reports. Brown refused to submit to a breath screening.

He was charged with DWI, speeding, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, and driving without a license.

Brown was transported to ECMC for treatment of serious upper body injuries. The Sheriff’s Office did not have an update on his medical status as of Wednesday afternoon. 

