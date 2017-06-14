Woman who stole more than $4 million from employer sentenced

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Billie Becker, 55, will spend between four and 12 years in jail for stealing $4.1 million from her employer.

The East Aurora woman’s arrest was announced earlier this year. She had been serving as Towne Automotive’s Comptroller for the last eight years, but was with the company since 2001.

Orchard Park police suspected Becker had been stealing company funds since at least 2012. In court, it was revealed she had actually been stealing from them since 2009.

Towne officials became aware of the thefts when a credit card company called and asked about a card that Towne was not aware of.

Becker was accused of using the money to pay bills, care for dressage horses she owned and online video games.

By the time of her Tuesday sentencing, she had already paid back more than $1 million in restitution.

Prosecutors said Becker also owed the state more than $256,000 in taxes on the stolen money.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s