Woman who stole more than $4 million from employer sentenced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Billie Becker, 55, will spend between four and 12 years in jail for stealing $4.1 million from her employer.

The East Aurora woman’s arrest was announced earlier this year. She had been serving as Towne Automotive’s Comptroller for the last eight years, but was with the company since 2001.

Orchard Park police suspected Becker had been stealing company funds since at least 2012. In court, it was revealed she had actually been stealing from them since 2009.

Towne officials became aware of the thefts when a credit card company called and asked about a card that Towne was not aware of.

Becker was accused of using the money to pay bills, care for dressage horses she owned and online video games.

By the time of her Tuesday sentencing, she had already paid back more than $1 million in restitution.

Prosecutors said Becker also owed the state more than $256,000 in taxes on the stolen money.