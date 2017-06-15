AP: The Latest: Scalise still critical but improved

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he “remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours.”

MedStar Washington Hospital Center says Scalise underwent surgery Thursday related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg.

The hospital says the Louisiana congressman “will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time.”

Scalise was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday. After Scalise was shot in the hip, the bullet traveled through his pelvis, fractured bones and injured internal organs.

One of the Capitol Police officers injured in Wednesday’s shooting has thrown out the first pitch at the congressional baseball game — to thunderous applause.

David Bailey walked to the pitcher’s mound on crutches and former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre handed him the game ball. Bailey then threw a pitch that bounced before reaching the catcher, Roberto Clemente Jr.

Bailey gave a good-natured shrug as the stadium applauded.

Bailey is a member of Congressman Steve Scalise’s protective detail. He sustained a relatively minor injury Wednesday morning as he and other officers engaged with a gunman who shot up a practice of the GOP baseball team.

Scalise remains in critical condition as his teammates honor him at the game at Nationals Park.

President Donald Trump is calling for unity in a video message to the Congressional Baseball game, telling the Republican and Democratic competitors “we are here to serve this nation we love and the people who call it home.”

Trump wasn’t able to attend the event in person due to security protocols. But he recorded a message that played at the top of the game, paying tribute to Rep. Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition following a shooting attack on the Republicans practicing for the game Wednesday morning.

Trump says, “Steve is our friend, he’s a patriot and he’s a true fighter.” He says the country is praying for all of the victims who are still recovering.

Trump ends his remarks with, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s play ball.”