Authorities have captured two escaped Georgia inmates who killed two prison guards

By Published:
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta. Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates “dangerous beyond description.” Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (AP) —Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee.

The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.

Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates “dangerous beyond description.”

Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

NYSCOPBA, the New York State organization representing 20,000 active correction officers and sergeants employed in the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) added $15,000 to the fund on Thursday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s