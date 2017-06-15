Body of man found in Jamestown river identified

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The body of a man who went underwater after swimming in the Chadakoin River has been found and identified.

The body belongs to Dennis Plummer, 47.

Jamestown Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of Winsor Street at Chandler Street at the bridge Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man who had been swimming in the river and went under without resurfacing.

The Chautauqua County Dive Team responded and began to search the area, along with firefighters from the fire department.

The body was discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday in an area west of the bridge in about ten feet of water.

Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene.