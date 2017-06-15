BPO to perform free concert at Niawanda Park

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free, outdoor concert at Niawanda Park this summer.

The BPO will play the David L. Miller Memorial Bandshell in Niawanda Park 7 p.m. July 9, sponsored by New York State Assemblyman Robin Schimminger.

“Everyone should feel welcome to come out and enjoy the sounds of summer,” said Schimminger. “The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is a world-class symphony. I am very pleased to have been able to secure this funding, so that the talents of these outstanding musicians can be displayed along the banks of the Niagara right here in our own community.”

BPO resident conductor Stefan Sanders, will be conducting the concert, who typically conducts BPO performances of the Classics, Pops, and Education and Family concerts. Some of the music to performed includes tunes from the Star Wars movies and the musical, “Singing in the Rain”, among many others.

“It’s so much fun to lead these summer parks programs,” said Sanders. “It’s a quintessential summer experience for a lot of people. They bring their picnics and their lawn chairs, the kids are playing while they listen. It’s a great way to experience music. We love having the chance to come directly to our audience and to highlight Western New York’s natural beauty. Assemblyman Robin Schimminger’s support makes it possible for us to return to Niawanda Park, where we’ve gotten a warm welcome the past two summers, and we look forward to performing there again.”