Buffalo Bills release training camp schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have released their training camp schedule for 2017.

“The start of training camp is right around the corner and we are excited to return to St. John Fisher College, the summer home of the Buffalo Bills since 2000,” Bills Managing Partner and President Russ Brandon said. “We appreciate the hospitality that St. John Fisher and our fans in Rochester continue to provide us on a yearly basis.”

Here is the list of dates and times for practices, which take place at St. John Fisher College:

Thursday, July 27 – 5:30 pm*

Friday, July 28 – 2:15 pm

Saturday, July 29 – 8:45 am

Sunday, July 30 – 8:45 am

Monday, July 31 – Players day off

Tuesday, August 1 – 8:45 am

Wednesday, August 2 – 8:45 am

Thursday, August 3 – 8:45 am

Friday, August 4 – 5:30 pm (at New Era Field)*

Saturday, August 5 – Players day off

Sunday, August 6 – 2:15 pm*

Monday, August 7 – 8:45 am

Tuesday, August 8 – 8:45 am

Wednesday, August 9 – Walk thru (closed to public and media)

Thursday, August 10 – Minnesota at Buffalo 7:00 pm

Friday, August 11 – 4:45 pm (at ADPRO Sports Training Center)

Saturday, August 12 – Players day off

Sunday, August 13 – 2:15 pm*

Monday, August 14 – 8:45 am

Tuesday, August 15 – 8:45 am

An asterisk indicates a practice requiring a ticket. Ticket information will be released at a later date.