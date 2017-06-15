Elma man charged with DWI, BAC four times over legal limit

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 63-year-old Elma man has been charged with DWI and other charges after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say he had a BAC four times over the legal limit.

Gary Golembiewski, 63, of Elma, was charged Wednesday evening with felony aggravated DWI, felony DWI, and two vehicle and traffic violations.

An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Bowen Road for a complaint of a reckless driver Wednesday night. When the deputy located the suspect vehicle, he observed it swerve onto the shoulder and across the double line into oncoming traffic.

The deputy attempted to administer standard field sobriety tests, but the driver was unsteady and the deputy deemed it unsafe to continue.

A preliminary breath test revealed a BAC of more than four times the legal limit.

Golembiewski was held in lieu of $500 bail.