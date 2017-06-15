First Canalside live concert of the season draws more than 9,000 people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  The 2017 Canalside Live Concert season kicked off Thursday night with Gary Clark Jr.

Officials estimate more than 9,000 people attended the event.

For the first time ever, admission was $5.

Security was tighter at the entrance gates as attendees were searched on the way into the venue.

Concert goers told News 4 the event was more organized than in previous years.

Buffalo Police said there were no major incidents during the concert night.

The next concert will be Thursday, June 22 with Sheila E.

