Girlfriend of Albion man charged with attempted murder is charged for witness intimidation

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – The girlfriend of an Albion man charged with attempted murder earlier this month has been charged with intimidating witnesses in the case.

Danielle N. Wray, 40, of East Bank St., was charged Monday afternoon with third degree intimidating a victim or witness. It is alleged that Wray threatened witnesses who provided information to law enforcement regarding the assault and attempted murder investigation against Wesley Askew, Jr.

Askew was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, and attempted murder June 9 following an altercation at his North Main Street apartment that left another resident of the building with severe head injuries. The victim, Joseph A. Julyan, 53, also of North Main Street, was taken to Medina Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

Askew sustained fractured bones in his wrist and hand following the assault. He was treated for his injuries at ECMC before being arraigned and held in the Orleans County Jail, where he remains held on $250,000 bail.

Askew is also currently on parole for a second degree rape charge from 2009 for which he was incarcerated for six years. He is also being held on a parole violation detainer warrant.

Wray was arraigned in Town of Albion Court and was remanded to Orleans County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.