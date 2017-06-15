Girlfriend of Albion man charged with attempted murder is charged for witness intimidation

By Published:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – The girlfriend of an Albion man charged with attempted murder earlier this month has been charged with intimidating witnesses in the case.

Danielle N. Wray, 40, of East Bank St., was charged Monday afternoon with third degree intimidating a victim or witness. It is alleged that Wray threatened witnesses who provided information to law enforcement regarding the assault and attempted murder investigation against Wesley Askew, Jr.

Askew was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, and attempted murder June 9 following an altercation at his North Main Street apartment that left another resident of the building with severe head injuries. The victim, Joseph A. Julyan, 53, also of North Main Street, was taken to Medina Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

Askew sustained fractured bones in his wrist and hand following the assault. He was treated for his injuries at ECMC before being arraigned and held in the Orleans County Jail, where he remains held on $250,000 bail.

Askew is also currently on parole for a second degree rape charge from 2009 for which he was incarcerated for six years. He is also being held on a parole violation detainer warrant.

Wray was arraigned in Town of Albion Court and was remanded to Orleans County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s