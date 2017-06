BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the most popular shops in the Elmwood Village is getting ready to expand into North Buffalo.

Take a look at the new Lexington Co-op grocery store on Hertel Ave.

The community-owned store has been a part of the Elmwood Village since 1971.

They offer seasonal and organic foods from local farmers and producers. The Hertel Ave. location will open next month.