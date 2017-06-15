LIVE STREAM: Erendira Wallenda attempts to break world record with Niagara Falls stunt

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erendira Wallenda is attempting a world record in a death-defying stunt over Niagara Falls. Watch the stunt in the video above.
APP USERS | Tap here to watch the stunt live.
Previous coverage:
- “I’m not fearful” says Erendira Wallenda as she prepares for historic stunt
- Rainbow Air offers birds-eye perspective of upcoming Wallenda Stunt setting
- Hotels nearly booked as Niagara Falls prepares for Wallenda stunt
- Preparations continue for Erendira Wallenda’s stunt over Niagara Falls
- Erendira Wallenda ready to break husband’s world record in Niagara Falls
- Niagara Falls approves $35,000 for Erendira Wallenda stunt
- Nik Wallenda’s wife will dangle by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls
- Wallenda wife to dangle by her teeth over Niagara Falls
- Niagara Falls delays funding the Wallenda stunt