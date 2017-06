Related Coverage Erendira Wallenda breaks world record with Niagara Falls stunt

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the five-year anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s tightrope walk across Niagara Falls, his wife Erendira broke one of his world records.

Erendira dangled by her teeth for at least 20 seconds while 300 feet in the air Thursday, beating Nik’s previous record for such a stunt. See it here.

Take a look back at Nik’s big appearance at the falls from 2012 in the video above.