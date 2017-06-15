Man charged with assault, conspiracy following Jamestown warrant execution

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a search warrant execution of a Bush Street residence.

Investigators from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police SWAT team executed the raid at 45 Bush Street.

Roberto F. Figueredo, Jr., 28, was located inside the residence. He was taken into custody on charges of third degree assault and second degree conspiracy, on two separate warrants.

Investigators also located a quantity of marijuana inside of the residence, and the suspect was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was taken to Jamestown City Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s