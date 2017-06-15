Man charged with assault, conspiracy following Jamestown warrant execution

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a search warrant execution of a Bush Street residence.

Investigators from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police SWAT team executed the raid at 45 Bush Street.

Roberto F. Figueredo, Jr., 28, was located inside the residence. He was taken into custody on charges of third degree assault and second degree conspiracy, on two separate warrants.

Investigators also located a quantity of marijuana inside of the residence, and the suspect was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was taken to Jamestown City Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.