Man’s body found near Youngstown identified as Kirk Jones, jumped Falls in 2003

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A body recovered from Lake Ontario in the village of Youngstown two weeks ago has been positively identified as Kirk R. Jones of Springville, Fla.

An investigation revealed that Jones, who most recently lived in Florida, was in the Niagara Falls area on April 19 and may have been attempting a stunt by going over Niagara Falls in a large inflatable ball.

The attempted stunt was unsuccessful and resulted in Jones’ death.

Jones’ body was recovered by the United States Coast Guard on June 2. The ball was recovered by the American side of the falls.

Jones made national headlines in 2003 when he plunged over the falls wearing just his clothes, becoming the first person to go over the falls without protection. Jones’ family told reporters that he had planned to go over the falls as a stunt, but Jones later said that he had been trying to kill himself.

Parks Police detective Sgt. Brian Nisbet told News 4 that they haven’t been able to locate any of Jones’ family to claim his body.