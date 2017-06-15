Man’s body found near Youngstown identified as Kirk Jones, jumped Falls in 2003

;News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
File Image

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A body recovered from Lake Ontario in the village of Youngstown two weeks ago has been positively identified as Kirk R. Jones of Springville, Fla.

An investigation revealed that Jones, who most recently lived in Florida, was in the Niagara Falls area on April 19 and may have been attempting a stunt by going over Niagara Falls in a large inflatable ball.

The attempted stunt was unsuccessful and resulted in Jones’ death.

Jones’ body was recovered by the United States Coast Guard on June 2. The ball was recovered by the American side of the falls.

Jones made national headlines in 2003 when he plunged over the falls wearing just his clothes, becoming the first person to go over the falls without protection. Jones’ family told reporters that he had planned to go over the falls as a stunt, but Jones later said that he had been trying to kill himself.

Parks Police detective Sgt. Brian Nisbet told News 4 that they haven’t been able to locate any of Jones’ family to claim his body.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s