More people than expected show up to see Erendira Wallenda’s stunt

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The whirling sound of the helicopter is the only thing that can be heard as all eyes are on the sky watching Erendira Wallenda make history. More than a thousand people came to watch Wallenda dangled by her teeth under a helicopter more than 300ft above Niagara Falls.

“It’s amazing,” said Joanna Romano, from Niagara Falls.

People holding their breath while Wallenda, 300 ft. above them, lets go of the hoop solely staying above the falls using her teeth and jaw muscles.

“It must have been such a rush for her to be up there,” said Melissa Babiarz, from Buffalo. “And thinking about her over the falls and how scary that was but it was the most amazing exciting thing.”

“They make it sound like it’s not a big deal because she’s done it before,” said Kevin O’Brien, from Wheatfield. “It’s amazing that she will be hanging by her teeth by a helicopter. It blows my mind and I have to see this.”

O’Brien has seen her perform a stunt like this before while visiting one of the circuses featuring the daredevil duo. During that time, Erendira was dangling about two dozen feet – today, 300 feet.

“It’s hard to believe because I was in a small seated arena and was holding my breath so I can’t imagine the falls,” said O’Brien. “They know it’s a calculated risk but every day is and they do what they love.”

The stunt artist is hoping this performance inspires others to leave their comfort zones and reach new heights which many we spoke with say it has done but not to the exact level as Wallenda.

“There’s a fine line between daredevil and crazy,” jokes Mark Armstrong from Maryland who just happened to come to the falls and stumble upon the daunting challenge Erendira decided to take on.

Many woke up early to find prime locations to see the stunt. The Oehler family decided to plan their day around it – celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary by watching Wallenda.

“Niagara Falls is spectacular and we’ve had a good marriage, so why not?,” said Robert Oehler. “Why not watch something spectacular while you’re doing something spectacular.”

A spectacular event those at Niagara Falls for the day say they’ll never forget.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said Babiarz. “You’re not see something like this often so it was great to be a part of it **

“It was awesome,” said Romano. “Awesome to be a part of history.”

Enerdira did make history – breaking the record by 100ft – a record formerly held by her husband, Nik.

Erendira’s big day falls on the five year anniversary since Nik crossed the falls on a high wire. The couple says they’re enjoying this moment today but tomorrow, they’ll start thinking about what stunt they want to attempt in another five years.