Motorcyclist from Iowa taken to ECMC after being struck in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcyclist from Iowa was taken to ECMC Thursday following an accident in which he sustained serious leg injuries.

Troy Gene Walker, 50, of Plano, Iowa, was one of four motorcyclists headed to Niagara Falls, and later to Nova Scotia.

He was struck by a 2002 Saturn driven by a 17-year-old North Tonawanda male at the intersection of Niagara and Seymour Streets.

The driver of the Saturn told police that his brakes had failed, causing his vehicle to go through a red light and striking Walker broadside.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.