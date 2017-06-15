Motorcyclist from Iowa taken to ECMC after being struck in City of Tonawanda

By Published:
Photo from Tonawanda City Police.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcyclist from Iowa was taken to ECMC Thursday following an accident in which he sustained serious leg injuries.

Troy Gene Walker, 50, of Plano, Iowa, was one of four motorcyclists headed to Niagara Falls, and later to Nova Scotia.

He was struck by a 2002 Saturn driven by a 17-year-old North Tonawanda male at the intersection of Niagara and Seymour Streets.

The driver of the Saturn told police that his brakes had failed, causing his vehicle to go through a red light and striking Walker broadside.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s