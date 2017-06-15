News 4 Premier Prospect: Eeli Tolvanen

The Finnish winger has major upside as a goal-scorer at the next level, provided he gets a little stronger

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our sixth News 4 Premier Prospect is Eeli Tolvanen, a Finnish winger whose offensive scoring instincts – including his heavy shot – could lead to a high selection.

Here’s the lowdown on Tolvanen:

Position:

Wing (Left shot)

Height/Weight:

5’10, 181 lbs

Team:

Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

In one sentence:

Perhaps the most Corsi-friendly forward on the draft board, Eeli Tolvanen has overcome his limited size and athletic ability by developing a solid two-way game that features perhaps the best shot in the entire draft class.

