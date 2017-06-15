News 4 teams volunteers at Food Bank of WNY for “Founder’s Day of Caring”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The News 4 crew is coming together to help feed people in Western New York. It’s all for “Founder’s Day of Caring” launched by our parent company Nexstar. Employees can volunteer for up to 4 hours, and it’s paid for by the company.

Members of News 4 sorted through totes of donated food, checked expiration dates for every single item, and boxed up the good ones.

“A lot of times the use by date it gives you a little bit of extra time that you can get it out and still be edible and safe for everyone so we have a whole conversion chart we work off of to make sure things that are coming in can still be used,” said Sarah Snyder, Food Bank of WNY Marketing and Development Manager.

Each month, the Food Bank of WNY feeds up to 135,000 people in need in our community. Today and tomorrow the News 4 crew is helping that effort through “Founder’s Day of Caring.” It’s in recognition of our parent company Nexstar’s anniversary, which is June 16th.

“It feels great knowing that you’re helping thousands of people in Western New York, feed those folks who might otherwise have an empty table so it feels great,” said Al Vaughters of News 4.

Just one tote can hold up to 1,000 pounds of canned goods and News 4 crews sifted through at leats 6 of them.

“It’s so important and vital for our volunteers to go through everything piece by piece and that’s why it does take a bit more time and is more labor intensive,” said Snyder.

Through the experience, we met dedicated volunteers like Mike Augustyn. He has volunteered at the Food Bank every week for the past year.

“It becomes second nature as far as the dates to look for on the different types of goods, how to package the boxes most efficiently and to get them out,” said volunteer Mike Augustyn.

The boxes are distributed to agencies like food pantries across Western New York. There’s also a greater need for donations during summer months.

“With kids not being in school and getting their often breakfast and lunches on a daily basis it really is a critical time especially for younger kids,” said Snyder.