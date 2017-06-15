Sabres hire Phil Housley as Head Coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have hired Phil Housley as their next head coach, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Housley is a Hockey Hall of Famer and a former Sabres defenseman. In addition to that, he is the seventh Sabres alumnus to serve as Head Coach of the team.

During his career, Housley played in seven All-Star Games. In 1983, he was part of the First All-Rookie Team.

In 1996, he was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning team at the World Cup of Hockey.

The Minnesota native started his coaching career with Stillwater Area High School in 2004.

While coaching there, Housley accepted a number of opportunities to coach for Team USA.

Most recently, starting in 2013, Housley served as an assistant coach of the Nashville Predators, helping lead them to their first Stanley Cup appearance.

“Based on his experience as a player and coach, we think Phil is uniquely qualified to be our head coach and to help us achieve our organizational goals,” Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said. “His approach to the game aligns with the way we envision our hockey team playing and we’re excited to see where his leadership will take us in the future.”

A conference will be held at 4 p.m., introducing the new coach.