Sabres hire Phil Housley as Head Coach

By Published: Updated:
Former Nashville Predators assistant coach Phil Housley, right, talks with defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during NHL hockey training camp on Friday, Sept. 13, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have hired Phil Housley as their next head coach, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Housley is a Hockey Hall of Famer and a former Sabres defenseman. In addition to that, he is the seventh Sabres alumnus to serve as Head Coach of the team.

During his career, Housley played in seven All-Star Games. In 1983, he was part of the First All-Rookie Team.

In 1996, he was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning team at the World Cup of Hockey.

The Minnesota native started his coaching career with Stillwater Area High School in 2004.

While coaching there, Housley accepted a number of opportunities to coach for Team USA.

Most recently, starting in 2013, Housley served as an assistant coach of the Nashville Predators, helping lead them to their first Stanley Cup appearance.

“Based on his experience as a player and coach, we think Phil is uniquely qualified to be our head coach and to help us achieve our organizational goals,” Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said. “His approach to the game aligns with the way we envision our hockey team playing and we’re excited to see where his leadership will take us in the future.”

A conference will be held at 4 p.m., introducing the new coach.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s