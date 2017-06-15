This summer, don’t let your bike get swiped in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With more than 400 bikes reported stolen in Buffalo in 2016, local leaders are reminding residents to be aware of bike theft.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and GObike Buffalo Executive Director Justin Booth issued statements reminding bike owners to keep their bikes secure.

“Stealing bikes is a crime, and all too often victims feel like they don’t have any recourse,” said DA Flynn. “We want bike riders to know how to protect their wheels and what to do if someone walks off with them.”

“The City is committed to making bike riding safe and convenient for our residents,” said Mayor Brown. “We have added almost 100 miles of new bike lanes and more than 400 bike racks throughout the City. I’m pleased to partner with District Attorney John Flynn to stop bicycles from being stolen in the City of Buffalo.”

The number of bike thefts tend to rise as riding season begins. 447 bikes were reported stolen in 2016, a majority of them being taken from the downtown and North Buffalo areas of the city.

“They key is to register your bike, before it gets stolen,” said Booth. This can be done by vising the Bike Index on his website, www.gobikebuffalo.org.

By registering one’s bike, the person allows for its information to be made accessible to bike shops, police departments, pawn shops and others whose purpose is to get stolen bikes back to their owners.

GObike Buffalo gave these tips on how to prevent bike theft:

Never leave your bike unattended, even if you’re running into a store for “just a minute.” At the very least, lock the rear wheel to the frame so no one can ride it away.

Securely lock your bike frame to a fixed object, and, if possible, also lock removable parts such as wheels and seats.

Even if you keep your bikes in your garage, lock them up to something that is secured to the floor, walls or ceiling. Many bikes are stolen from garages.

Don’t rely on cable locks. Almost all of them can be cut in seconds with handheld tools. Get a more serious U-lock.

Lock your bike in well-lit and well-traveled areas, and if you consistently go to the same destination (think daily commute), don’t lock it up in the same location every day.

Don’t leave your bike outside overnight. Find indoor secure parking whenever possible.

Take photos of your bike and its serial number (underneath the bike where the pedals/crank arms meet) and save them.