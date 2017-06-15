Two charged with drug possession following raid in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been charged with drug possession following a search warrant execution at a Barrett Avenue residence.

Investigators from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and NYSP’s Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) executed the search warrant at 90 1/2 Barrett Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators found a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription pills inside of the residence. Police charged Courtney A. Lucas, 23, and Jonathan D. Wright, 22, with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to Jamestown City Jail where they were later arraigned and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.