Two deputies attacked at Erie County Holding Center in separate incidents

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Erie County Holding Center deputies were attacked by two inmates Tuesday afternoon, causing significant facial injuries to one deputy and a large bite wound in the arm of another.

Inmate Troung Cau attacked a deputy in an inmate holding area within the center around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, striking the deputy with a closed fist in the face causing significant bleeding. The deputy was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The incident was unprovoked, a statement from the Erie County Sheriff’s Department said.

Cau is being held at the holding center on public lewdness charges. He was charged with felony assault charges and assault while confined in a correctional facility. The inmate also faces administrative charges.

The deputy will remain out of work for an undetermined amount of time. Cao was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On Wednesday around 8:05 p.m., another deputy was bitten on the upper arm by inmate Cashmeire Albert. The bite punctured the skin, causing significant bleeding and swelling.

Albert is being held at the center on felony forgery charges. He was charged with a felony count of assault while confined in a correctional facility and will be arraigned in Buffalo City Court.

The deputy was transported to ECMC for treatment. Her return-to-work date is unknown at this time.

