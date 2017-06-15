Winners of 2017 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The results of the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge are in.

The Thursday evening event drew a total of 12,488 runners and walkers- all full time employees of Erie County companies- for a 3.5 mile road race in Delaware Park.

The first-place men’s finisher was Ridge Robinson of Bryant & Stratton College. He completed the course in 18:05 with a 5:09/mile pace. Second place was Robert Swick of Watts in 19:08.

The first place women’s finisher was Jacquie Huben of McGuire Development Company, who finished in 21:45 with a 6:13 pace. Second place was Mary Giza of Lancaster Central School District in 22:18.

The companies with the largest number of participants were Wegmans (707 entrants), Ingram Micro (532), Tops Markets (384), Kaleida Health (325), Fidelis Care (283), and HSBC (277).

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Buffalo is part of the 13-city, seven-country, five-continent J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Series, celebrating its 41st consecutive year of operation in 2017. More than 250,000 participants are projected to enter worldwide.