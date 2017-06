WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters from eight departments were needed to put out a Thursday fire in Chautauqua County.

The Westfield fire started around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Martin Wright Rd.

Not much was left of the building after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters have not said if they know how the fire started.