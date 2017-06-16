Amherst police looking for person of interest in hit-and-run incident

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are looking for someone in relation to a hit-and-run incident on Princeton Ave.

Police say the June 6 incident caused property damage.

The person they are looking for is a black male who was driving a gray BMW sedan with license plates that were possibly from New Jersey or somewhere else out of state.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 689-1355, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-732085-KM.

