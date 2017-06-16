Amherst police seeking identity of man after May incident

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking to identify a person of interest regarding a damaged home in Eggertsville.

Police say the damage occurred overnight on May 25.

The person who they are looking to identify is a white male in his 20s. He was in a black four-door sedan that may have been either a Chevy Cruze or a Malibu.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has more information can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 568-1819, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-729046-SC.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s