Amherst police seeking identity of man after May incident

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking to identify a person of interest regarding a damaged home in Eggertsville.

Police say the damage occurred overnight on May 25.

The person who they are looking to identify is a white male in his 20s. He was in a black four-door sedan that may have been either a Chevy Cruze or a Malibu.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has more information can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (716) 568-1819, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 17-729046-SC.