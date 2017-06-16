Amherst students explore WNY history & exercise with FIT story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “My favorite was on Monday when we went to Fort Niagara,” said Gavin Schmitt, Smallwood Drive Elementary school student.

“We’re actually there we’re not in a textbook and we’re getting exercise from it as well,” said Anna Folks-Duncan, Smallwood Drive Elementary school student.

All week long 4th graders from Smallwood Drive Elementary school in Amherst have walked from one historical spot in Western New York to the next It’s through a program called FIT-story that goes through a timeline of local history.

“We start up in Fort Niagara back to the earliest trading post, we go down to the Erie Canal, we go down to see all the industrial stuff that happened here in Buffalo,” said Alex Thomson, Smallwood Drive Elementary School 4th grade Teacher.

Today one of their stops was at the Knox Mansion on Delaware Avenue, where students got a tour. It’s one of several spots they’ve visited this week.

“My favorite part was Fort Niagara cause I liked to see how they lived,” said Emma Lipa, Smallwood Drive Elementary school student.

“I learned a lot about the Erie Canal and the French and Indian war,” said William Mcintyre, Smallwood Drive Elementary school student.

“I don’t think people in general in Buffalo realize what an important player we were in the history of the United States and all of the developments that happened here. Buffalo was really the crossroads of America at one time,” said Thomson.

It’s an educational trip that also combines fitness. While the kids are out walking, they keep track of their heart rate and wear pedometers.

“When we’re all done at the end of the week the kids travel about 35 miles by foot we walk rain or shine. So yesterday when it was pouring rain we were walking,” said Thomson.

and the kids don’t seem to mind it –

“Cause we get to be out enjoying the heat and on Wednesday we got ice cream which was great,” said Folks-Duncan.

Schmitt said, “It rules!”