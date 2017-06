BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire crews are investigating an early morning house fire on Ledger Street off of Hertel Avenue.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say that the homeowners were not there when the fire started, but fire crews were able to rescue a dog from inside.

Fire crews say that the fire started in a first floor bedroom. There is smoke damage throughout the home, and damages are estimated at $130,000.