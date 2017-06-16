Buffalo man sentenced for 2 counts of attempted murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who stabbed two people in a Kensington Ave. apartment will spend 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Murder.

Dennis Howard, 26, stabbed two people, a man and a woman, in an apartment this past October. The stabbings occurred after the female victim came home and found her apartment burglarized.

After the woman called a neighbor to come help check for intruders, Howard repeatedly stabbed the neighbor in the throat. He stabbed the woman multiple times after this, but both victims survived.

Howard faced a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, but did not receive this punishment.

In addition to jail time, he was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.