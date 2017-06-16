BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 17th Annual Buffalo River Fest is this weekend, bringing three days of music, food, and fun.

The event, sponsored by the Valley Community Association, will help support Buffalo River Fest Park, including capital maintenance, utilities, insurance, dock upkeep, and grounds maintenance.

Buffalo River Fest Park is located at 249 Ohio Street, near Michigan Street.

The fest will kick off today from 6 p.m. to midnight, continuing Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and wrapping up Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Music will be provided by Breakaway on Friday, Hit & Run on Saturday, and The Screaming Pineapples on Sunday.

Events include the Rigidized Metals River Fest Regatta, a waterfront photo and memorabilia display, “I Got It” Bingo, food and refreshments, a kids area, vendors, historic walking tours, live entertainment, a Father’s Day fishing contest, and more.

