BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for several burglaries and larcenies in Niagara County.

Scott J. Dingwall, 42, last known address 5469 Garlow Road, Lewiston, was last seen by Niagara Falls Police riding a BMX bicycle and wearing a grey hoodie.

Information has been obtained that Dingwall is armed and considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about him is asked to cal Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716)867-6161.