BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo postponed his appearance in Buffalo, after he was scheduled to come to the Queen City on Friday.

Cuomo’s office said he was in New York City for an announcement.

He was scheduled to come to the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Jefferson Ave. at 2 p.m.

Cuomo will still make his scheduled appearance in Geneva later this afternoon.