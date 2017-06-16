Lyft will host June 20 job fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lyft is looking for drivers.

The ridesharing company will host a job fair June 20 at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center, 77 Goodell St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Driver candidates need to bring a driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

Ridesharing services will officially start in Western and Upstate New York June 29.

Ride-hailing companies like Lyft and Uber have operated in New York City in recent years under the city’s livery taxi laws. The companies allow users to summon a driver with the press of the button on a smartphone app. On Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Buffalo, representatives from Lyft, BETC and the City will be on hand at the BETC to walk applicants through the application process to be a driver for Lyft Ride Sharing, which will expand statewide beginning June 29.

“As Buffalo’s economic prosperity continues to grow in our city, we must make sure we continue to lead by example in coming up with new ways to create opportunity and better serve our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Brown. “Lyft and other ride-sharing services are an important component of a diverse and robust transportation system that increases options for all people, while also offering an innovative platform to those who wish to make extra money by using their cars to give rides to others within the

city safely and conveniently.”