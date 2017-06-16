Man charged with stealing decorative pavers from construction site

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police arrested a man they say tried to steal more than 100 decorative pavers from a construction site.

After receiving a call about suspicious activity Thursday night, police went to the city’s intermodal hub site off of Young St.

Police say North Tonawanda resident Howard Brubaker, 50, entered the fenced construction site and loaded up 129 decorative pavers in his van before trying to leave.

Officers say he told them “the boss told me to pick them up,” which they say he later admitted was not true.

Brubaker was charged with Larceny and Third-Degree Criminal Trespassing, and was held in custody for a court appearance.