News 4 Premier Prospect: Nico Hischier

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our seventh News 4 Premier Prospect is Nico Hischier, a Swiss center whose all-around raw talent could vault him to the top of the draft board and onto the New Jersey Devils roster immediately.
Here’s the lowdown on Hischier
Position:
Center (shoots left)
Height/Weight:
6’0, 179
Team:
Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
In one sentence:
A natural talent whose hockey sense matches his insane skill level, Hischier is a determined mastermind with the puck, using his elite skating and quick shot to produce at every level he’s ever played, with even more room to somehow develop further.