News 4 Premier Prospect: Nico Hischier

It was always Nolan Patrick alone atop the leaderboard... until there was Nico Hischier.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our seventh News 4 Premier Prospect is Nico Hischier, a Swiss center whose all-around raw talent could vault him to the top of the draft board and onto the New Jersey Devils roster immediately.

Here’s the lowdown on Hischier

Position:

Center (shoots left)

Height/Weight:

6’0, 179

Team:

Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

In one sentence:

A natural talent whose hockey sense matches his insane skill level, Hischier is a determined mastermind with the puck, using his elite skating and quick shot to produce at every level he’s ever played, with even more room to somehow develop further.

