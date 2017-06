BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of new Buffalo police officers were seen treating a young boy with an injury to his foot.

Roscoe Henderson III shared a photo of them on Facebook, saying “New officers on the job, went to Rite Aid to pick up medical supplies to help this little boy who cut his foot at the park. This is what we do.”

The photo was taken at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to Henderson.