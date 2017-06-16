PHOTOS: Southern Tier flooding

RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roads began to flood in the Southern Tier on Thursday. Viewers sent in their photos of the flooding. See them below!

Southern Tier Flooding VIEWER PHOTO Flooding at Rushford Lake. (Photo by David in Houghton) (Photo by Michele in Rushford) (Photo by Michele in Rushford) (Photo by Michele in Rushford) VIEWER PHOTO Rushford Lake inlet flooding. VIEWER PHOTO A road is blocked by flooding in Rushford. VIEWER PHOTO This is the Houghton College maintenance parking lot. VIEWER PHOTO Flooding near Houghton College. VIEWER PHOTO Flooding at Houghton College. Viewer photo from Rushford VIEWER PHOTO Flooding in Rushford, NY VIEWER PHOTO Flooding in Rushford, NY