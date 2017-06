AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to a bicycle theft from Main Street in Snyder.

Police were able to get a picture of the suspect, and are asking for help with identifying him.

If you have any information regarding this crime, or recognize the suspect, Amherst Police are asking that you contact the Detective Bureau at 716-689-1334.

You can also send tips by email to tips@apdny.org, or by text to 562-TIPS.