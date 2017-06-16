Teen charged in snapping turtle beating

Related Coverage State DEC investigating case of teens abusing snapping turtle

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old Elma male has been charged in the attack of a snapping turtle that has been circulated around social media.

The teen has been charged by the New York State DEC with illegally pursuing wildlife and attempting to take wildlife during a closed season.

Both charges are violations of the state’s Environmental Conservation Law and carry a potential fine of up to $250 or up to 15 days in jail.

He is scheduled to appear in Town of Elma Court July 13.

“Protection of New York State’s fish and wildlife resources is an important mission for DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement,” said Region 9 State Environmental Conservation Police Captain Frank Lauricella. “Anyone who harasses, disturbs, or attempts to take wildlife illegally with disregard for the law will face charges.”

DEC reminds that harassing wildlife in New York State is illegal. Wildlife including snapping turtles, are protected and regulated under NYS environmental conservation law. Anyone who witnesses a suspected environmental crime is encouraged to report it to an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) by contacting DEC’s 24 hour hotline at 1-844 -DEC -ECOS (1-844-332-3267).